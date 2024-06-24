Bukayo Saka Unveils New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore Cleats
With Euro 2024 in full swing, soccer fever has enveloped the globe. One of the most formidable teams is taking over the big stage without even playing. New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore have made their on-pitch debut with the help of Bukayo Saka.
Saka is a right winger for the England National Team and the Premier League club Arsenal. The 22-year-old phenom has helped unveil the ALD x New Balance Furon 7+ Pro FG. The performance model is built for accuracy and precision at a rapid pace.
The Furon 7+ Pro FG features a lightweight yet supportive Hypoknit with mesh lining upper construction paired with off-set lacing, creating a wider zone for a truer strike of the ball. Meanwhile, the nylon outsole with a V-shaped stud configuration is engineered specifically for use on firm ground.
The collaborative take on the Furon 7+ is an expression of the brand's refined aesthetic, infused with early 2000s performance design cues. A gradient take on the signature green, gold, and white Aimé
Leon Dore colorway is applied across the boot's upper and on the lightweight, combination nylon and TPU plate, with the toe to heel progression of colors symbolizing future victories on the pitch.
True to its 2000s roots, the colorway has 'Aimé' and 'ALD' branding applied in a sporty typeface inspired by the Y2K era, which adds a technical element to the colorway's classic feel. Other signature details include Saka's signature logo, which is featured at the heel foxing, while a graphic sockliner features the 'Aimé' wordmark.
The ALD for the New Balance Furon 7+ Pro launches exclusively through Aimé Leon Dore starting June 21 and globally on NewBalance.com on June 28. The suggested retail pricing is $250 for adult sizes.
The sneaker community can stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all the most important footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
