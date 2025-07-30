Francisco Lindor Supports Children's Hospitals on Miracle Treat Day at DQ
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has earned the nickname "Mr. Smile" thanks to his effervescent personality. Lindor's cool demeanor makes him the perfect athlete to headline Miracle Treat Day at DQ on July 31.
It's a sweet day for a great cause. Miracle Treat Day offers fans the opportunity to indulge in a tasty Blizzard Treat while helping raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
For every Blizzard Treat purchased on Miracle Treat Day (July 31), $1 or more will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children's hospitals.
For 41 years, the DQ system has raised more than $185 million for local children’s hospitals through Children's Miracle Network hospitals. This year, Lindor is using his star power to highlight the amazing campaign.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Lindor about his role in the campaign, favorite DQ Blizzard flavors, and signature sneaker line with New Balance.
This is an awesome campaign between DQ and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. How excited were you to work on this campaign?
I was extremely excited. Whenever you have an opportunity to help local hospitals, it's very special. You get to do something you like, and you get to help kids going through things we can't even comprehend. As someone who loves kids and helping others, it hit home.
As a father of three, are DQ trips a big part of your routine?
(Laughs) It happens. Not regularly, but it happens.
Do you have a favorite DQ Blizzard flavor?
Cookie Dough. I'm a big Cookie Dough person.
Switching gears to footwear, how pleased are you with the success of your signature New Balance line?
I'm very happy. To be part of the full creation of a shoe... We start from scratch with a blank piece of paper, draw up ideas with an artist, and then we let the shoe people put it together. It's something I take a lot of pride in. It's special and I've been blessed to be a part of it.
Last question: What shoes are you wearing off the field this summer?
I'm a big T500 fan, especially in white. Stone Island just came out with a new Numeric, the London version of the 550s. I wear a lot of white sneakers off the field because my clothes are loud enough.
More MLB Footwear News
Shohei Ohtani's New Balance kicks are 20% off online.
Luka Doncic links up with Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm.
Under Armour unveils King of Diamonds collection.
Adidas hit a moonshot in Atlanta for MLB All-Star Week.