New Balance Unveils Shohei Ohtani's Signature Cleats & Apparel
New Balance and Shohei Ohtani announced their partnership in early 2023, and the two teammates have shaken up the sportswear industry. There have been multiple national and global marketing campaigns. But fans have wanted to know one thing: when can they buy the MLB superstar's signature gear?
The time has finally come for ahletes and fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter. Earlier today, New Balance and Ohtani officially announced the international sensation's first signature collection with the brand.
The Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection expresses his dominant dual talents at the plate and on the mound, featuring on-field performance styles, off-field sports style essentials, and his first signature cleat, with an official launch date of July 15.
Shoppers in Fort Worth, Texas can exclusively shop the collection 24 hours in advance of the retail launch at the New Balance MLB All-Star Weekend pop-up event.
The collection showcases Ohtani's logo, a sketch of him rounding first base, as announced by New Balance in March. His love of the game shines most evidently in his base running ability, and the logo represents his athleticism and unique talents as a hitter and pitcher, making a significant moment in an already historic career.
According to the brand, the pieces draw inspiration directly from the game itself. The classic neutral tones mixed with Marsh Green are reminiscent of the infield dirt, pitcher's mound and outfield, blending tradition with modern minimalism on the woven jacket, woven pants and cotton tees.
The overlocking stitch lines on the French Terry pieces mimic the stitching on a baseball. Many items feature double pockets, a nod to the duality of Shohei's unique talent as a two-way player.
Ohtani is a master craftsman who sweats every detail. Each design was carefully crafted to replicate the comfort and movement needed for the rigors of pitching and batting, specifically for the athlete who believes that every detail matters.
"I have a deep respect for the heritage of baseball and the sport itself, and I love that the collection pays tribute to the traditional old-school style while bringing a new-school twist. Every item can fit an athlete's wardrobe on and off the field and collaborating with New Balance to capture that perfect balance was such an exciting moment for me," said Ohtani.
The launch of the New Balance Ohtani 1 is where versatility meets high performance. With insight from Shohei and created for the unique needs of the two-way player, the cleat was designed to sit closer to the ground.
Comfort and durability are covered through the integration of FuelCell foam with a raised triangle pattern along the toe box reminiscent of the ceilings in some NPB ballparks in Japan.
A premium PU upper adds superior durability for consistency throughout the long season without compromising flex. The Ohtani 1 launches in two classic colors, white with gold and black with gold, and will be available in metal cleat and turf styles.
"In designing Shohei's spike, we knew every detail mattered," says Matt Nuzzo, Senior Product Manager for Field of Play at New Balance.
"Comfort, durability and ground feel were the most important to him, so there are no contours or recesses on the plate to maintain a flat surface underfoot to help prevent mud from caking and to allow the studs to interact with the ground," said Nuzzo.
Nuzzo explained, "The studs themselves are approximately 2mm lower to the ground compared to traditional spikes, as this concept of ground feel and using the ground as leverage is something well understood in Japanese baseball but less so in other parts of the baseball world where thick, cushioned midsoles act to help alleviate the stud pressure underfoot."
Fans can expect additional on-field performance drops for the collection later this year in the winter. In the meantime, mark your calendars for this highly-anticipated drop.
