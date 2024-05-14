Caitlin Clark Wears Tiffany & Co. Nike Sneakers to WNBA Debut
Tunnel walks have been a platform used by athletes to show off their sartorial style for years. However, even the pregame runway takes on a new meaning when Caitlin Clark is the player entering the arena.
Earlier this evening, the top pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft entered Mohegan Sun Arena for the regular season tip-off featuring her Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun. Naturally, our first instinct is to check out Clark's footwear.
Although an official partnership has not yet been announced, Clark is reportedly nearing an 8-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. Her pregame kicks certainly indicated a strong relationship with the brand.
Clark wore ultra-limited and very expensive sneakers that were designed as part of a first-time collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike. The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 'Legendary Pair' was officially released in March 2023 for $400 in adult sizes. Fans can now expect to pay upwards of $1,200 on most sneaker resale websites.
The sneakers sport a premium black suede upper with "Tiffany Blue" Swoosh logos in tumbled leather. As part of the rare collaboration, the kicks came with sterling silver accessories and co-branded products, including a shoe horn, shoe brush, and a silver whistle.
While Clark's first signature sneaker is at least a year away from launching, hoops fans can expect to see the phenom wear retro basketball shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature line.
She rocked Nike Kobe sneakers during her legendary college career at Iowa and throughout the WNBA preseason. Tonight, she has laced up the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Grinch" colorway.
The WNBA season is just getting started, and the hoopers are already dominating headlines in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
