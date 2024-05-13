Sabrina Ionescu's Second Signature Nike Sneaker Leaks Online
The NBA Playoffs are going strong, but the WNBA preseason is stealing the headlines. Over the past few weeks, there have been several major developments in the sneaker industry thanks to women's hoopers.
Breanna Stewart unveiled her third signature sneaker with PUMA, Caitlin Clark is nearing an eight-figure signature sneaker deal with Nike, Candace Parker was named the President of adidas Women's Basketball, and A'ja Wilson has finally announced a signature sneaker line with Nike.
The latest and spiciest rumor is an unofficial look at New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's second signature sneaker. Below is an Instagram post from Bleacher Report, which reportedly shows the Nike Sabrina 2.
Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks cannot confirm these pictures or the reporting. At this time, it is still sneaker rumors. However, all of the accounts reporting this news are trustworthy, with a long track record of breaking news on sneakers long before they are officially unveiled.
Ionescu debuted her first signature sneaker last Spring and wore the model throughout the entire 2023 WNBA season. Recently, Ionescu was asked about the Nike Sabrina 2, and she essentially said, "Coming soon."
While we cannot wait for the Nike Sabrina 2, we hate to say goodbye to its predecessor. The Nike Sabrina 1 took the basketball world and sneaker industry by storm. Not only did Ionescu have men playing in her hoop shoes, but basketball fans of all ages have rocked them casually.
