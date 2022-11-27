Caleb Williams Dresses like Heisman before Beating Notre Dame

The USC Trojans have not had a Heisman Trophy winner since 2005 - make that 2004 after Reggie Bush voluntarily vacated the award. However, that should soon change. USC quarterback Caleb Williams has infused NCAA football with star power only capable of a student-athlete from the entertainment capital of the world.

Last night, Williams put an exclamation mark on his Heisman candidacy with a win over Notre Dame. Williams completed 18-22 passes for 232 yards and four total touchdowns.

Most of the country is already tucked into bed by the time Pac-12 games kick-off. But no one can sleep on Williams' performances and pregame outfits. To win the Heisman, a player must win, perform at a high level, and capture the imagination of the college football world.

Williams is doing all that. His stats for speak for themselves, and his swagger is beyond reproach. Before last night's game, Williams wore a white double-breasted suit with no shirt and unreleased Nike shoes. Below is what fans need to know about Williams' rare kicks.

Nike CPFM Flea 1

View of the Nike CPFM Flea 1 in the 'Overgrown Forest Green' colorway. Nike

Williams wore the Nike CPFM Flea 1 in the 'Overgrown Forest Green' colorway. The rare shoes are scheduled to release on November 29, 2022, for $190. Despite not being released yet, the outrageous kicks already have an average resale price of $634 on StockX.

The shoes were designed as part of a collaboration between Nike and the Los Angeles-based brand Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM). Williams has worn CPFM clothing and sneakers throughout the season - often before it hits shelves.

