USC Trojans Quarterback Wears Unreleased Nikes Worth $2K

Fans can always count on the west coast schools setting trends. On and off the field, the PAC-12 is constantly pushing the envelope. While other college football teams arrive at games dressed alike, the USC Trojans treat every game like a fashion show.

Similar to NFL teams, the Trojans get their best pregame outfits off before taking the field. Yesterday, the Trojans' social media team gave fans a glimpse of the best pregame fit pics.

It's no surprise that the Trojans defeated the Washington State Cougars 30-14. Deion Sanders tried to tell us many years ago if you look good, you play good.

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is a prime example. The 19-year-old wore unreleased Nike shoes before leading his team to a victory. Below is everything fans need to know about Williams' expensive kicks.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low 'Desert Moss'

View of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low 'Desert Moss'. Nike

Williams wore the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low in the 'Desert Moss' colorway. The shoes have not yet been unreleased, and they already sale for over $2K on resale sites.

Every sneakerhead will tell you that the Nike Dunk Low is the most popular shoe on the market. However, this is no normal pair of Dunks. The earthy-looking shoes were designed as part of a collaboration between Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market.

There is a lot going on with these shoes. They feature a quilted suede upper. Oversized Swoosh logos appear on the lateral side. A Yin Yang logo is embroidered on the heel counter. And it is impossible to miss the mossy green midsole.

Williams easily gets FanNation Kicks' game ball of the week for the shoes he wore prior to Saturday's game. We can't wait to see what the Heisman candidate rocks next week before the Trojans play the Utah Utes. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

