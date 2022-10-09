USC Trojans Quarterback Wears Unreleased Nikes Worth $2K

Skip to main content
Caleb Williams Wears Unreleased Nike Dunk Lows

Caleb Williams Wears Unreleased Nike Dunk Lows

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams wore unreleased Nike shoes before Saturday's game against the Washington State Cougars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams wore unreleased Nike shoes before Saturday's game against the Washington State Cougars.

Fans can always count on the west coast schools setting trends. On and off the field, the PAC-12 is constantly pushing the envelope. While other college football teams arrive at games dressed alike, the USC Trojans treat every game like a fashion show.

Similar to NFL teams, the Trojans get their best pregame outfits off before taking the field. Yesterday, the Trojans' social media team gave fans a glimpse of the best pregame fit pics.

It's no surprise that the Trojans defeated the Washington State Cougars 30-14. Deion Sanders tried to tell us many years ago if you look good, you play good.

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is a prime example. The 19-year-old wore unreleased Nike shoes before leading his team to a victory. Below is everything fans need to know about Williams' expensive kicks.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low 'Desert Moss'

Tan and green Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low 'Desert Moss'.

Williams wore the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low in the 'Desert Moss' colorway. The shoes have not yet been unreleased, and they already sale for over $2K on resale sites. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Every sneakerhead will tell you that the Nike Dunk Low is the most popular shoe on the market. However, this is no normal pair of Dunks. The earthy-looking shoes were designed as part of a collaboration between Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market.

There is a lot going on with these shoes. They feature a quilted suede upper. Oversized Swoosh logos appear on the lateral side. A Yin Yang logo is embroidered on the heel counter. And it is impossible to miss the mossy green midsole. 

Williams easily gets FanNation Kicks' game ball of the week for the shoes he wore prior to Saturday's game. We can't wait to see what the Heisman candidate rocks next week before the Trojans play the Utah Utes. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Travis Kelce Continues Rocking Nike Dunks

Drake's Nikes Are Still Easy To Buy

Duke Men's Basketball Prefers Nike Kyries

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Caleb Williams throws the football.
News

USC Trojans Quarterback Wears Unreleased Nikes Worth $2K

By Pat Benson
Manny Machado yells after hitting a home run.
News

Manny Machado Wears Air Jordans Before Padres Playoff Game

By Pat Benson
Francisco Lindor stands on base after a hit.
News

Francisco Lindor Wears Dad Shoes Before Mets Playoff Game

By Pat Benson
Purple and gold Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Dunks Perfect for Lakers Fans

By Pat Benson
Victor Wembanyama tying his shoes.
News

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Feet

By Pat Benson
Elena Delle Donne wearing Nike shoes.
News

Nike Creates Most Inclusive Basketball Shoe Ever Made

By Pat Benson
Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake's Nike Shoes are Sitting on Shelves

By Pat Benson
Justin Turner smiles after hitting a home run.
News

Justin Turner Honors Vin Scully During Dodgers Game

By Pat Benson