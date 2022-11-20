Caleb Williams Dressed like Heisman Candidate before USC Win

Last night was another epic installment of the crosstown rivalry between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. USC escaped the Rose Bowl with a 48-45 win over UCLA.

The Trojans fanbase can thank quarterback Caleb Williams for engineering the comeback victory. Williams completed 32-43 pass attempts for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Last night was an exclamation mark on Williams' season-long Heisman Trophy candidacy.

Not only does Williams play like a superstar on the field, but he dresses the part before games too. While other NCAA football teams arrive at games in ill-fitting sweatsuits, USC coach Lincoln Riley allows his players to get off their best pregame outfits.

Yesterday, Williams wore a Cactus Plant Flea Market zip-up sweatshirt, jeans, and a pair of unreleased Air Jordan sneakers. Oh, and we cannot forget the Louis Vuitton bag in hand. Below is everything fans need to know about Williams' rare kicks.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Phantom'

View of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Phantom'. Nike

Williams wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Black Phantom' colorway. The highly-anticipated sneakers are scheduled to release on December 15, 2022, for $150.

The sneakers are part of another collaboration between Jordan Brand and rapper Travis Scott. Over the past few years, the two partners have created some of the most highly sought-after sneakers ever to release.

It will be nearly impossible for the vast majority of sneakerheads to get their hands on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Phantom' once they release to the public. Williams truly flexed on the sneaker world by wearing them before they even release.

For those wondering, the all-black kicks can be purchased on sneaker resale sites right now. However, they have an average resale price of over $2,000, according to StockX.

Tell us your thoughts about Williams' pregame outfits and his Heisman chances on Twitter. In the meantime, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

