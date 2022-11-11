Oregon Ducks Football Team Receives Rare Air Jordans

The connection between Nike and the University of Oregon remains undefeated. Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight is an Oregon alum who ensures the Ducks' athletic department receives nothing but the best. Over the years, no NCAA team has been able to create with the creativity coming out of Eugene and Beaverton.

Last night, the Oregon Ducks Football social media shared images of rare Air Jordan sneakers that were designed for the team. There are rumored to be only 275 pairs in existence, so they immediately become some of the most highly-coveted kicks in the sneaker world.

Air Jordan 14

View of the Air Jordan 14 in the 'Oregon Ducks' colorway. Oregon Football

The Air Jordan 14 was originally released in 1998. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was so excited about the basketball shoes he debuted them during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Since then, the retro hoop shoes have enjoyed unwavering popularity. Not only do fans casually rock the Air Jordan 14, but some professional players wear them during NBA games. After nearly 25 years, the technology still holds up.

Details

View of the Air Jordan 14 in the 'Oregon Ducks' colorway. Oregon Football

Jordan Brand spared no expense with the design of the Oregon Ducks player-exclusive (PE) colorway. The shoe features a premium grey suede upper with white leather overlays around the heel.

The Ducks logo appears on the shield logo, the 'O' logo is located on the back heel, and the 'OREGON' wordmark is strategically placed on the tongue. Additionally, hits of green and yellow appear throughout the shoe.

It is highly unlikely these shoes will ever enjoy a general release. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Air Jordan 14 on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

