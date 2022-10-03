Travis Kelce Wears Nike Dunks Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

After a frustrating loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in a big way last night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs won 41-31 thanks to their outstanding offense.

Patrick Mahomes put on a clinic per usual, completing 23-37 pass attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps more impressively, tight end Travis Kelce caught nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

We knew Kelce was going to bask in the limelight after seeing his sunny outfit before Sunday night's game. Kelce actually wore the same shirt as Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp from two weeks ago. But Kelce's shoes are our focus today. Below is everything fans need to know about Kelce's kicks.

Nike Dunk Low 'Sun Club'

View of the Nike Dunk Low 'Sun Club' shoes. Nike

Before Sunday night's game, Kelce wore Nike Dunk Low shoes in the 'Sun Club' colorway. The old-school shoes were released on May 1, 2022, for $100. However, they remain affordable, with an average resale price of $159, according to StockX.

The 'Sun Club' colorway features an off-white textile upper with a light orange leather overlay and tan hits around the heel. The two-tone Swoosh logo depicts an ocean wave. The woven tongue tag reads “Nike Sun Club."

Throughout the first four weeks of the NFL season, Kelce has worn extremely expensive kicks that are hard to find and affordable shoes that the average sneakerhead can easily purchase. The 7x Pro-Bowler truly is a man of the people.

Now that the Chiefs have their swagger back, we cannot wait to see what they wear next week. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

