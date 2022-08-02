Puma Releases Skylar Diggins-Smith Collection

Puma Hoops has been on a hot streak this summer. Everyone knows about Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker. But now, the German company is taking over the WNBA.

Seattle Storm power forward Breanna Stewart is getting her own signature sneaker in September - The Stewie 1 Quiet Fire. Luckily for fans who do not want to wait, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith is getting her own Puma collection.

Part one of the 'Desert Sky Collection' was released today. The collaboration includes women's basketball shorts, a jersey-dress, and a pair of hoop shoes. Fans can shop the collection on Puma.com and select retailers.

Through 28 games, Diggins-Smith is averaging 20 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. If the Mercury make a late-season push, a lot of the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of their veteran guard. As always, it is safe to assume she will rise to the occasion. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

