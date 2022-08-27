Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it.

Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What immediately stuck out to us was the Air Jordans on the feet of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The 2021 Pro Bowl wide receiver rolled up in a pair of Air Jordan 4s in the 'Black Cat' colorway. Not only did Lamb wear the retro basketball shoes on his way into Jerry's World, but he also wore them on the field.

Like every other NFL star, Lamb was held out of the final preseason game out of an abundance of caution. However, Cowboys legend Nate Newton Jr. snapped some nice pictures with Lamb on the sidelines, wearing his Jordans while in uniform. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes Lamb wore on Friday night.

Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat'

Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 4 at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game in Houston, Texas. Since then, the retro basketball shoe has become one of the most popular models from Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line.

Due to the immense popularity of the Air Jordan 4, new colorways release regularly. However, Lamb was wearing the Air Jordan 4 in the 'Black Cat' colorway. The almost entirely black shoes were released on January 22, 2020, for $190.

Like almost every Air Jordan signature sneaker, the shoes sold out quickly. Fans can still purchase a pair on a resale website but will be stuck paying resale prices. According to StockX, the average resale price for the Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' is $796.

For most people, that is far too much to pay for shoes. But Lamb did sign a four-year, $14 million contract with the Cowboys in April 2020. Given his rookie contract and future career earnings, the 23-year-old is safe to spend that kind of money.

The preseason is over, but football is just gearing up. So too, is our coverage of sneakers worn by NFL players. Stay tuned to FanNation Kicks for news all year long.

