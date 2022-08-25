Jalen Hurts Rocks Air Jordan 11 Sneakers on Eagles Flight

Sports are meant to be debated. Fans can use advanced metrics or the tried and true eye test when making arguments. But there is no disputing that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has the best sneaker collection in the NFL.

Earlier this week, the Eagles took their team jet to Miami for a preseason matchup against the Dolphins on Saturday night. As always, the Eagles' social media team captured it all on camera, which gave Hurts another opportunity to tout his top-notch shoe game.

Hurts wore the Air Jordan 11 'Cool Grey' basketball shoes. We will give you all the information you need to know below. But the 24-year-old quarterback deserves a special shoutout for his memorable preseason fits.

Less than two weeks ago, we lauded Hurts for his pregame outfit. The Eagles QB1 rolled up to the Lincoln Financial Field in a Permian Panthers jersey, and a pair of Nike Dunk Lows in the 'Panda' colorway.

Air Jordan 11 'Cool Grey'

Air Jordan 11 'Cool Grey' Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 11 in 1995. Easily one of the most popular installments from Jordan's signature line, the Air Jordan 11 features patent leather and rope shoelaces. It was the perfect shoe for Jordan's return to the NBA.

However, the 'Cool Grey' colorway did not hit the scene until 2001. By that time, Jordan was playing for the Washington Wizards, and Jordan Brand had begun releasing his older signature shoes in new colorways.

The Air Jordan 11 'Cool Grey' has been released several times over the years. The most recent was December 11, 2021, for $225. Now the average resale price of the classic hoop shoe is $315, according to StockX.

Clearly, Hurts is a man of culture. He has shown a strong understanding of classic lifestyle and performance basketball shoes. If Hurts' pregame fits are any indication of how he will play on the field, then the Eagles are primed for a great season. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

