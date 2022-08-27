Kansas City Chiefs Tide End Wears Travis Scott Air Jordans

The NFL preseason has concluded, but our sneaker watch has only just begun. So far, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts owns the championship belt for best pregame kicks. But luckily for fans, the real action is about to heat up.

In the final preseason game, the Kansas City Chiefs handled their business against the Green Bay Packers. Almost none of the Cheifs star players suited up for the game. But that did not stop tide end Travis Kelce from getting a fit off before and after the exhibition game.

The 3x First-team All-Pro tide end posed for pictures with fans after the game. Kelce wore a Diet Pepsi hat, a shirt that we need your help identifying, and an unmistakable pair of retro basketball shoes.

Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment x Travis Scott'

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment x Travis Scott' Nike

Kelce laced up a pair of Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment x Travis Scott' shoes. Of course, we all know that arguably the most popular shoe of all time, the Air Jordan 1, was released in 1985. Since then, it has been remixed and reimagined in every way possible.

One of the best variations came in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott and the Japanese brand Fragment. The colorway features a white leather upper with black and royal blue leather overlays. Like all other Cactus Jack-inspired shoes, the Swoosh is reversed, and the soles are yellowed to give an aged look.

The Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment x Travis Scott' was released on August 13, 2021, for $150. Unfortunately, the rare kicks sold out immediately. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $1,462.

At 32 years old, Kelce is showing that age is just a number - on and off the field. With the start of the NFL regular season quickly approaching, we cannot wait to see what shoes Kelce and other star players are planning to wear. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for your NFL sneaker watch all season long.

