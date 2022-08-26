Odell Beckham Jr. Flaunts Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Lows

Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Rare Shoes Designed by Virgil Abloh

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. shared pictures of himself wearing Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes designed by Virgil Abloh.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still remains a free agent in late August. This is no surprise, given the prolific pass catcher suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Super Bowl LVI.

But fans should not worry about Beckham because he is reminding everyone that he is doing just fine. The 29-year-old recently shared pictures of himself on a boat with the Instagram caption reading, “I wouldn’t trade my life for none of yalls [sic] it’s an embargo…”

Fair enough. According to Spotrac, Beckham has accrued nearly $83 million in career earnings over just eight seasons. That would explain how he could afford the outrageously expensive shoes he had on during the photo shoot.

Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection starting in 2018. The American fashion designer became known in the mainstream for his "Off-White" clothing and sneakers before passing away at 41 on November 28, 2021. 

Everything Abloh touched turned to gold during his life. So you could imagine how highly sought-after his creations are after his passing.

Beckham wore the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh in the 'White Royal' colorway. The shoes released on July 19, 2022, for a retail price of $2,750. According to the sneaker resale website StockX, the average resale price of the rare kicks is $8,293.

It is safe to assume that number will only increase with time. This is rare air for FanNation Kicks as we usually cover shoes that are more easily obtainable by the public. But hats off to Beckham for getting his hands on the ultra-rare and highly-expensive kicks. Let us know if you plan to buy a pair of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Lows.

