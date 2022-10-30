Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Unreleased Travis Scott Shoes

Week 8 of the NFL season has given us plenty of highlights, with several more intriguing games left to be played. Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Chicago Bears 49-29.

At least part of the Cowboys' offensive explosion must be credited to CeeDee Lamb. The NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver caught five receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. We knew Lamb was poised for a big game after seeing his pregame outfit on Sunday morning.

Thanks to the Instagram account @protrending for analyzing Lamb's fire fit. While the entire ensemble is worthy of an article, our focus is on the unreleased Air Jordan shoes Lamb on his feet. Below is what fans need to know about the all-black kicks designed by Travis Scott.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Phantom'

View of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Black Phantom' colorway. Nike

Lamb wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Black Phantom' colorway. The shoes are part of another collaboration between the rapper and Jordan Brand. However, these low-top shoes have not even been released yet.

The 'Black Phantom' colorway designed by Travis Scott will release to the public on December 15, 2022, for $170. The low-top shoe is all back except for the white stitching. The Swoosh logos are reversed, similar to other projects between the two partners.

The vast majority of sneakerheads will not be able to get their hands on these rare shoes as they are expected to sell out immediately. However, being a Cowboy has its perks. Lamb is a well-documented sneakerhead, and Nike took care of the star receiver.

