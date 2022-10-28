Lamar Jackson Wears Affordable Nikes Before Ravens Game

Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson Wears Cheap Nike Shoes Before Ravens Game

Lamar Jackson wore Nike Blazer shoes before Thursday night's NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Bucs.
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off last night and did not disappoint. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. 

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was outstanding, as always. Jackson completed 27-38 pass attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns. We at Fan Nation Kicks knew Jackson was poised to make some noise after seeing his pregame outfit.

Before the Thursday night game, the Ravens' social media team shared a picture of Jackson walking through the tunnels at Raymond James Stadium. The All-Pro quarterback wore a relaxed fit consisting of a t-shirt, joggers, and an affordable pair of Nike shoes. 

We cover a lot of expensive sneakers worn by professional athletes. But the best footwear is affordable and timeless. Below is everything fans need to know about Jackson's down-to-earth kicks.

Nike Blazer Low 77 Jumbo

White and black Nike Blazer shoe.

The Nike Blazer Low 77 Jumbo in the 'White Black Sail' colorway.

Jackson wore a pair of Nike Blazer Low 77 Jumbo shoes in the 'White Black Sail' colorway. The shoes were released in January 2022 for $95. They now have an average resale price of $94, according to StockX.

The Nike Blazer model has been around for decades and has been reimagined many times over. However, this version is noticeably different, with the oversized Swoosh logo on the sides of the shoes.

The colorway features a white upper, sail heal, and cream outsole. Black stitching on the toebox and exposed foam on the tongue provide a vintage look to the classic model.

What are your thoughts on Jackson's pair of Nike Blazer Lows? Tell us what you think on Twitter. Then stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

