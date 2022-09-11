Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

Skip to main content
Chase Claypool Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

Chase Claypool Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool wore Nike Air Max 90 'Off-White' shoes before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool wore Nike Air Max 90 'Off-White' shoes before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week One of the NFL season featured an instant classic between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers won 23-20 in Overtime, thanks to several clutch performances.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool caught four passes for 18 yards and ran 36 yards on six carries. We at FanNation Kicks had a feeling the 24-year-old duel-threat would go off after we saw his pre-game outfit.

Claypool's entire fit was nice. But it is the almost all-black shoes that set it off. Claypool wore a rare pair of Nike Air Max 90s and swapped the laces to add his own personal touch. Below is everything fans need to know about the expensive shoes.

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 'Black'

View of black and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 'Black'

Claypool wore the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 shoes in the 'Black' colorway. The limited-edition kicks were released on February 7, 2019, for $160. However, according to StockX, the shoes have an average resale price of $840. Fans interested in purchasing a pair can shop on resale sites like StockX, GOAT, or eBay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The price tag is hefty, but it makes sense. Nike Air Max shoes have been around in various forms and colors for over three decades. But this black and white pair was designed by the late-great Virgil Abloh.

The shoes were one of several collaborations between Off-White and Nike. In addition to the premium materials, a few key pieces separate this colorway from its peers - such as the blue plastic tag and the signature Off-White branding on the sides in Helvetica print.

Claypool just started his third season in the NFL but already carries himself like a seasoned veteran. If these are the kicks the Steelers' receiver wears in Week One, we cannot wait to see what he has planned for the rest of the season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite players wear on and off the field.

Recommended For You

Mike Trout Wears Eagles Jersey & Dunks

OBJ Works Out in Rare Nike Air Force 1s

Trevor Lawrence Wears Inexpensive Adidas Shoes

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool walks down the tarmac in all black outfit and bag.
News

Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

By Pat Benson
Giannis Antetokounmpo walks down the court.
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Discusses New Shoes in Nike Commercial

By Pat Benson
Mike Trout wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, and black/white shoes.
News

Analyzing Mike Trout's Amazing Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
Jack Harlow wears a white New Balance hoodie, black pants, and white/orange New Balance 550 shoes.
News

Jack Harlow Continues to Wear New Balance 550 Shoes

By Pat Benson
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan smiles during a game.
News

Jordan Brand Turns 25 Years Old Today

By Pat Benson
Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake Wears Exclusive Nike Kobe Shoes in 3-Point Contest

By Pat Benson
View of white, black, and blue Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes.
News

Shaquille O'Neal's Reebok Basketball Shoes Returning Soon

By Pat Benson
View of blue and pink custom cleats inspired by 'Next Friday' movie.
News

Ice Cube Teases Stefon Diggs' Custom Cleats

By Pat Benson