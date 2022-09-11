Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

Week One of the NFL season featured an instant classic between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers won 23-20 in Overtime, thanks to several clutch performances.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool caught four passes for 18 yards and ran 36 yards on six carries. We at FanNation Kicks had a feeling the 24-year-old duel-threat would go off after we saw his pre-game outfit.

Claypool's entire fit was nice. But it is the almost all-black shoes that set it off. Claypool wore a rare pair of Nike Air Max 90s and swapped the laces to add his own personal touch. Below is everything fans need to know about the expensive shoes.

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 'Black'

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 'Black' Nike

Claypool wore the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 shoes in the 'Black' colorway. The limited-edition kicks were released on February 7, 2019, for $160. However, according to StockX, the shoes have an average resale price of $840. Fans interested in purchasing a pair can shop on resale sites like StockX, GOAT, or eBay.

The price tag is hefty, but it makes sense. Nike Air Max shoes have been around in various forms and colors for over three decades. But this black and white pair was designed by the late-great Virgil Abloh.

The shoes were one of several collaborations between Off-White and Nike. In addition to the premium materials, a few key pieces separate this colorway from its peers - such as the blue plastic tag and the signature Off-White branding on the sides in Helvetica print.

Claypool just started his third season in the NFL but already carries himself like a seasoned veteran. If these are the kicks the Steelers' receiver wears in Week One, we cannot wait to see what he has planned for the rest of the season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite players wear on and off the field.

