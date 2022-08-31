Trevor Lawrence Promotes Affordable Adidas Shoes

Footwear is everything to professional athletes. Not only do athletes want to feel good, but they want to look good too. Earlier this week, we covered the expensive kicks worn by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when they are not on the field.

But Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence prefers more affordable shoes. Sure, the budding superstar is entering the second season of a four-year, $36 million contract. But the 22-year-old clearly wants to be fashionable and frugal at the same time.

On August 30, Lawrence posted a picture of the new Adidas NMD_V3 to his Instagram story. The captions read, "#NMD, #CreatedWithAdidas, @adidasoriginals". Below is everything fans need to know about the new lifestyle shoes.

Adidas NMD_V3

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence posted a picture of the new Adidas NMD_V3 shoes to his Instagram story. @tlawrence16

The Adidas NMD_V3 was released on August 16, 2022, for $160. There are over 22 colorways on sale. Lawrence posted a picture of the "Cloud White/Core Black/Grey" colorway, which can be bought on the Adidas website.

Adidas touts the new shoe as being breathable, comfortable, and made of recycled materials. The popular BOOST midsole is back, coupled with a re-engineered mesh upper made of 50% reused plastic waste.

The Adidas NMD line was first introduced in December 2015. Since then, the shoes have evolved with the times but remain a staple in the footwear industry. It is challenging to balance fashion, comfort, and sustainability, but Adidas did it with the new NMD. It appears they have the approval of one of the brightest stars in the NFL.

Recommended For You

Steelers Rookie Wears 'Off-White' Jordan 2s

Tua Slides Into Miami Wearing Yeezys