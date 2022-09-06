Odell Beckham Jr. Trains in Rare Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Works Out in 'Off-White' Nike Shoes

Odell Beckham Jr. Works Out in 'Off-White' Nike Shoes

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. worked out in Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Light Green Spark' shoes.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Most football fans have not seen Odell Beckham Jr. since he tore his left ACL during Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams helped Beckham finally secure his first Vince Lombardi Trophy, but unfortunately, the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent after the entire offseason.

However, Beckham remains as self-assured as ever. We recently covered his Louis-Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 shoes designed by Virgil Abloh. Now, the 29-year-old is back in a new pair of shoes that pay homage to the legendary fashion designer.

Beckham posted multiple pictures to his Instagram account of him and his friends living the high life. Even better, fans get a sneak peek at the wide receiver training in a weight room.

The 3x NFL Pro-Bowler is wearing a black and green Louis Vuitton shirt that costs $1,090. The shirt matches perfectly with a pair of bright green Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes worn by Beckham. Below is everything fans need to know about the exclusive kicks.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Light Green Spark'

View of Nike Air Force 1 shoe in 'Light Green Spark' colorway.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Off-White Light Green Spark'

In Beckham's Instagram post, he is seen wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes in the 'Light Green Spark' colorway. The shoes feature a bright green leather upper with exposed white foam on the low-cut collar and tongue. 

Nike's signature Swoosh logos appear in silver with black stitching, with the medial-side Swoosh obscuring Off-White’s signature Helvetica text branding. The outsole is entirely green except for the word "AIR" printed on the lateral sidewall in white.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Light Green Spark' was released in extremely limited quantities in July 2022 for $160. The average resale price is now $3,133, according to StockX. The rare collaborative shoe was released in conjunction with "The Virgil Abloh: Figures Of Speech" exhibit held at the Brooklyn Museum.

This is not the first time we have seen Beckham pay tribute to the late-great Abloh, and it will certainly not be the last. It is good to see the flashy wide receiver training, and it will be even better when fans see him on the field this season. Stay tuned to FanNation Kicks for all of your shoe news.

Odell Beckham Jr. looking at his phone in weight room while wearing bright green shoes.
