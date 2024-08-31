Coach Prime: Deion Sanders' Game Day Sneakers Drop Monday
On Thursday night, the Colorado Buffaloes won their season opener and looked good doing it. The players unveiled new uniforms, while Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders rocked his latest Nike sneakers.
Sanders wore the Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "Colorado Away" colorway (despite it being a home game in Boulder). The retro kicks sport a white and black design inspired by the Buffaloes' road uniforms.
Nike relaunched Sanders' signature sneaker line earlier this summer, and the "Coach Prime" colorway sold out quickly. Luckily for college football fans, Sanders' game-day shoes are scheduled to be released next.
Nike Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Away"
The Nike Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Away" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, September 2. Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The "Colorado Away" is one of three Buffaloes-inspired colorways scheduled to launch in September. However, there have been various release dates reported for each version of Sanders' shoes. While it's been over a quarter-century since the shoes were originally launched, Sanders' has re-energized his signature Nike line.
The college football season is less than a week old, and Sanders has wasted no time grabbing the spotlight with his sneakers. There is sure to be more news coming soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear stories from the college football world and beyond.