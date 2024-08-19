Josh Allen Debuts Deion Sanders' Nike Cleats in Bills Colors
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 9-3 on Saturday night. Most starters, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen, did not play in the preseason game.
However, the two-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback did make a sneaker statement on the field during pregame warmups. Allen debuted a player-exclusive colorway of Deion Sanders' signature Nike cleats.
Allen wore the Nike Vapor Edge DT '96 TD in a 'Buffalo Bills' colorway. The iconic silhouette sported a white upper, blue claw marks on the sides, and red Nike branding throughout the cleat.
The unreleased cleats flew under the radar of every sneaker blog this weekend. However, fans can check out the Bills' Instagram post below for a closer look at Allen's rare kicks.
Like the Shaquille O'Neal meme, we owe Allen an apology, "I wasn't really familiar with your game." Allen is a low-key sneakerhead, often wearing Nike Dunks and sweats before NFL games.
Clearly, Allen is stepping up his footwear game heading into the 2024 NFL season. Other than Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Allen is the only NFL player with a player-exclusive colorway of Sanders' cleats.
The Nike Air DT Max 96 was the third installment in Sanders' signature sneaker line. The 'Diamond Turf' highlighted the two-sport icon's ability to play multiple sports (sometimes on the same day).
Nike has slowly begun releasing the legendary sneakers and cleats (rebranded as the Nike Vapor Edge DT '96 TD) since Sanders re-signed with the brand in 2023.
It looks like Allen will stick with these incredible cleats, as he was shown wearing them during a practice in a Bills' Instagram post earlier today. Not to be greedy, but we would love to see Nike supply Allen with multiple player-exclusive colorways (the Bills' colors pop off the cleats).
The NFL preseason is in full swing, and there has been no shortage of incredible footwear moments already. Fans can follow Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
