Deion & Shedeur Sanders Make Sneaker Statement in Colorado Win
The Colorado Buffaloes narrowly defeated the North Dakota State Bison 31-26 on Thursday night. Naturally, the father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders shined bright in the nationally televised game.
As if competing alongside family members is not cool enough, Deion and Shedeur wore matching Nike footwear during the game. Deion wore the Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "Colorado Away" colorway (despite it being a home game in Boulder).
On the field, Shedeur wore the cleated version of his dad's signature sneakers - the Nike Vapor Edge DT '96 TD in the 'Diamond Turf' colorway. The black and white clears were a nod to the sneakers, which were released earlier this summer.
Fans wanting to buy Deion's cleats or sneakers have their work cut out for them. The Nike Air DT Max '96 has only launched in one colorway so far. The black and white "Coach Prime" colorway hit shelves in June for $170 and now costs over $200 in most sizes on the sneaker resale website StockX.
Meanwhile, the cleats worn by Shedeur during last night's win were released in June for $220. They now cost more than $300 in most sizes on StockX.
The silver lining for fans who want to dress or play like "Coach Prime" and his son is that three colorways of Deion's signature Nike sneakers are scheduled to be released in three Colorado-inspired colorways next month on the Nike website and SNKRS app.
Deion and Shedeur have not only made college football history, but sneaker history. Earlier this week, Shedeur followed in his father's footsteps by making his partnership with Nike official. The quarterback signed a NIL deal with Nike, further cementing his family's legacy with the brand.
The college football season is just getting started, and the Sanders family is already making waves in the sneaker community. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the college football world and beyond.