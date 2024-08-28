Shedeur Sanders Shares Bold Plan to Change Deion's Nike Cleats
Since taking over the role as Colorado Buffaloes head football coach and teaming up with Nike, Deion Sanders has rejuvenated his signature sneaker line.
College and NFL players are wearing Deion's Nike cleats on the field, while fans are casually rocking his sneakers in the streets. But this could be just phase one of the Deion Nike line's return to glory.
Shedeur Sanders shared his vision for the future of his father's iconic line. On the August 27th episode of his podcast, 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes quarterback was asked about his future in footwear.
Would Shedeur want his own original signature cleat in the NFL, or would he prefer to carry on his father's footwear legacy? The 22-year-old wants to follow in his father's footsteps.
Shedeur said, "I would want to build on it. I want to build on it. Have like a different version. But I think concept, because I feel like it's more… like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about generational.
"It's more about what could be passed down year after year after year after year rather than everybody starting to think they're whole new wave and whole new because there's no real substance behind it."
This is not the first time Shedeur has spoken at length about the importance of the Nike Deion line. Staying consistent with his message, Shedeur added:
"Everything that's great has to have a story behind it. Every great player has to have a story behind it. So I feel like when it comes to design, anything like that, it always has to have a great story behind it."
Shedeur will be a top pick in next year's NFL Draft and have a chance to carve out his own lane in the sneaker industry. In the meantime, the prodigy quarterback will be carving up defenses in college football. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and the rest of the sports world.