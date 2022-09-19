Cooper Kupp Wears Retro Nike Air Max Shoes

The Los Angeles Rams picked up their first win of the NFL season yesterday. The reigning Super Bowl champions defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-27. The Rams would have quickly fallen to 0-2 on the season if not for their offensive explosion.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished the game with 11 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. The Super Bowl MVP appeared unfazed by the Rams' disastrous Week One game against the Buffalo Bills. The west-coast kid rolled up to the game in an easy-going outfit that harkens back to the flower power era.

Thanks to the Rams' social media team, we got a clear picture of Kupp's flowery pregame fit. The perennial Pro-Bowler wore a floral shirt, black pants, and loud Nike shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about Kupp's kicks.

Nike Air Max 1 'Concepts Heavy'

The Nike Air Max 1 'Concepts Heavy.' Nike

Before Sunday's game, Kupp wore Nike Air Max 1 shoes in the 'Concepts Heavy' colorway. The Nike Air Max 1 'Concepts Heavy' was released on March 12, 2022, for $170. Fans can find a pair for slightly above retail price on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

The 'Concepts Heavy' colorway pays tribute to 1970s youth culture. The upper features bleached denim, bandana, corduroy, and tiger camo M-65 jacket materials. The Swoosh logos on the medial side contain embroidered flowers. The white midsole is dotted with speckles, while a gum outsole completes the look.

Regardless of the specific 70s subculture you prefer, there is something in the design for everyone. The Rams will need Kupp to maintain his tranquil mentality and incredible on-field production if they are going to return to the Super Bowl this year. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks to learn more about what professional athletes wear on and off the field.

