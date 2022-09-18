Saquon Barkley Wears Nike Air Max Shoes Before Giants Game

Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers was an old-school NFL battle. The Giants were able to grind out a 19-16 victory and improve to 2-0 on the season. While quarterback Daniel Jones deserves the game ball, we cannot forget the hard work put in by running back Saquon Barkley.

The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year carried the ball 21 times for 72 yards. FanNation Kicks knew Barkley was ready to work when we saw him enter the stadium. Check out the picture of Barkley posted by the Instagram account @blitzfits below.

When so many professional athletes just wear Nike Dunk Lows these days, we appreciate it when someone steps outside wearing something different. It took some time to investigate, but below is everything fans need to know about Barkley's kicks.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'White'

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'White' Nike

Barkley wore the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'White' before the Giants game on Sunday. The Nike Air Max 1 was originally released in 1987 and has been remixed in various colorways and designs over the years.

However, the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'White' was released on August 26, 2022, for $150. Fans can easily find a pair for less than $300 on sneaker resale sites such as StockX, GOAT, or eBay.

This colorway of the Air Max 1 was designed as part of a collaboration between Nike and Dutch sneaker boutique Patta. The neutral-colored shoe mixes a light grey mesh upper with white leather overlays and a matching white leather mudguard.

This version of the Air Max 1 features a wavy topline that’s synonymous with Patta. Metallic silver accents are woven onto the Patta tongue tag, mini-Swoosh logo on the lateral forefoot, and Nike Air branding on the heel. The midsole is off-white to provide a vintage aesthetic.

In addition to being a bruising running back, Barkley is also a thoughtful sneakerhead. The 25-year-old has clearly spent a lot of time doing his research on footwear. Week Two of the NFL season is not over, but Barkley has the FanNation Kicks' game ball right now.

Recommended For You

Joe Burrow Wears Affordable Air Jordans

Chase Claypool Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max