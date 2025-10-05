Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys to Victory in 'Arctic White' Air Jordans
Coordinating uniforms can be tricky for professional sports teams. Not only must the threads look nice, but the team needs to perform well for fans to remember them fondly.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys strayed from their traditional uniform combination against the New York Jets. Dallas debuted their alternate 'Arctic White' uniform combination, and it worked to perfection.
Dallas beat New York 37-22 in their Week 5 matchup. Even better, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott understood the assignment and matched his Air Jordan cleats with the iced-out alternate uniforms.
Sure, Prescott completed 18-29 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns. But it was his Air Jordan 1 Mid football cleats that caught the attention of sneakerheads.
The iconic silhouette sported an all-white upper complemented by shades of Midnight Navy. The original Air Jordan logo, Nike Swooshes, and Nike Air branding all pop off the cleats in navy — a perfect reflection of the Cowboys' uniforms.
This is far from the first time Prescott has worn these exact cleats. The Pro Bowl quarterback has worn the kicks in each of the last three seasons.
Unfortunately for shoppers, Prescott's colorway is a player-exclusive. However, fans can buy Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers for $120 in adult sizes, and athletes can find the cleated version of the silhouette for $145 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
As every sports fan knows, the Air Jordan 1 is Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker. The old-school basketball shoes are no longer suitable for the basketball court, but they have been redesigned for football and baseball fields.
The Air Jordan 1 has become the go-to cleat for most NFL quarterbacks signed to either Nike or Jordan Brand. Prescott has worn various retro Air Jordan cleats in dazzling colorways, but keeps coming back to the first model.
After starting his career with adidas, Prescott eventually signed a five-year contract with Jordan Brand in June 2021. Prescott along with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are the faces of the company's talented NFL roster.
Week 5 of the NFL season is in full swing, and fans can expect more incredible footwear highlights from players and coaches.
