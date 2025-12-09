How to Buy the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha"

There have been plenty of amazing collaborations throughout this year, but A Ma Maniére has consistently put out the most inspirational projects of 2025.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" could have been a perfect bookmark, but the brand has returned with one more incredible Jumpman collaboration before the holidays. It's more than back, it's a homecoming.

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand present Built For This: Homecoming, the next chapter in a story defined by intention, clarity, and the meaning found in arrival. The first chapter honored the effort and commitment that shaped the path. Now, this chapter lives in the moment when the work settles, and the joy becomes visible.

Shopping Information

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" colorway. | A Ma Maniére

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" and accompanying collectionswill be released on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The online drops begins at 11:00 a.m. EST on a-ma-maniere.com. In-store releases will take place at A Ma Maniére Houston, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C, on December 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" colorway. | A Ma Maniére

The EQL draw for the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" opens on December 9 at 11 :00 a.m. EST and closes on December 15 at 3:00 p.m. EST across A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE.

During this same window, the collection's accessories (Leather Tote, Leather Pouch, and Signature Scarf) will be available through an exclusive EQL draw on A Ma Maniére.

Design Inspiration

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" colorway. | A Ma Maniére

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" features a premium dark mocha nubuck that wraps the upper with richness and depth. Meanwhile, tonal hardware and reworked Air Jordan 4 wings and netting create a refined and structured visual language.

Its visible Air cushioning and supportive tooling ground the silhouette in comfort and wearability. The quilted interior lining adds a textural layer that speaks to A Ma Maniére's signature craftsmanship. Lastly, subtle co-branded elements appear with restraint, and curated lace options allow for individual expression.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" colorway. | A Ma Maniére

The experience continues with original artwork by Jammie Holmes, featured on the shoe box's interior. The piece, titled Malcolm, portrays a young man listening to Malcolm X, his expression caught between exhaustion and hope.

Part of Holmes's Morning Thoughts series, the work pairs portraiture with symbols of fleeting beauty to capture moments where belief and transformation begin.

Campaign Details

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" colorway. | A Ma Maniére

Built For This: Homecoming sees celebration not as escape, but as truth. The moment mattered because the work mattered. The feeling is its own proof.

It reflects the moment in the journey where you finally recognize what has been built. Celebration becomes a way of seeing clearly. Gratitude becomes the point of arrival. The work was poured in, and now the gratitude is poured up.

Built For This: Homecoming is a celebration of arrival, honoring those moments when work is finally seen, and joy is earned. This chapter stands in gratitude; every toast and smile reflects how far the journey has come.

A Ma Maniére Nylon Collection

Pieces from the A Ma Maniére Nylon Collection. | A Ma Maniére

In addition to the sneakers and accessories, the A Ma Maniére Nylon Collection completes the collection. The lineup introduces a refined approach to modern outerwear.

Each piece of the collection is crafted with smooth finishes, clean lines, and a considered silhouette designed for everyday movement.

Pieces from the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" collection. | A Ma Maniére

Celebration becomes a necessary pause, a recognition of the truth forged along the way. The journey soon comes into full view with the debut of the A Ma Maniére Edgewood flagship in Atlanta, Georgia—the culminating celebration of Built For This.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.

More Air Jordan News

The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' returns for the holidays.

Michael Jordan slammed modern signature sneaker logos.

Charles Barkley explains why he will never wear Air Jordans.

Reggie Miller trolled Michael Jordan with his sneakers—then Nike called.