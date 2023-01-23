Dak Prescott Wore Air Jordan Cleats in Cowboys Playoff Game

Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Wore 'Cowboys' Air Jordan Cleats Against 49ers

Dak Prescott wore Air Jordan cleats in a 'Cowboys' colorway during the NFL playoff game against the 49ers.
The NFL divisional round is over, and four more teams are going home for the offseason. The action-packed weekend of football ended with a bang when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12.

While it was far from the best game played by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, we have to tip our cap to the gunslinger for a great season. While Prescott excelled on the field, Jordan Brand kept their star athlete laced up in amazing cleats all season long.

During Sunday night's game in San Francisco, Prescott used the platform as an opportunity to trot out more rare cleats inspired by the legendary Air Jordan basketball sneaker line. Prescott played in the Air Jordan 6 cleats in a player-exclusive 'Cowboys' colorway.

The cleats featured a silver upper contrasted by white leather overlays. The navy blue tongue and Jumpman logos on the lace shrowds were indistinguishable from any other Air Jordan 6. However, these were, of course, cleats - cleats that no other football player in the world can get their hands on.

Air Jordan 6

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dak Prescott hands off to Ezekiel Elliott.

While most people understandably associate Air Jordan with basketball, the brand has been doing business in football and baseball for many years. There have been general releases of cleats designed after iconic Air Jordan sneakers.

Additionally, Jordan Brand has built a star-studded roster of NFL players. Earlier this season, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel became the latest star player to join the brand.

Throughout this season, we have seen the following players have laced up player-exclusive colorways: Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Chase Claypool, Stefon Diggs, Melvin Ingram, Cam Jordan, Tyran Mathieu, Dak Prescott, Kyle Pitts, Bobby Wagner, and Devin White, just to name a few.

The season did not end the way Prescott or the Cowboys wanted. However, there is no denying the bright future for the talented team. We will be right here waiting when training camp rolls around next summer to see what Cowboys quarterback has on his feet.

