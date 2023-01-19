The Air Jordan 37 Low Is Available Online

While so much of daily life has changed over the past few decades, the popularity of Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line remains unwavering. Today marks another important installment of the legendary Air Jordan collection.

The Air Jordan 37 launched in September 2022 for $185 in adult sizes. Since then, the performance basketball shoe has become a favorite among Jordan Brand-sponsored players in the NBA. After months of anticipation, the Air Jordan 37 Low was finally released to the public today.

Air Jordan 37 Low Information

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 37 Low. Nike

The Air Jordan 37 Low launched on Thursday, January 19. Athletes and fans can purchase the shoes for $175 on Nike's website. The designers at Jordan Brand did not waste time getting to a Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway.

The launch colorway has been dubbed 'Sired Red' thanks to the bright red ankle collar, Jumpman logo on the outsole, and Jordan's signature on the heel. The white upper is contrasted by black detailing, including three additional Jumpman logos strategically placed throughout the shoe.

Air Jordan 37 Low Details

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 37 Low outsole. Nike

Of course, signature Air Jordan shoes will always look good. But the mission of the iconic signature has remained the same for almost 40 years - helping players take flight.

The Air Jordan 37 Low is focused on takeoffs and landings. The Air Strobel unit and a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot help athletes get off the ground, while the Formula 23 foam eases their impact upon landing.

The strong, lightweight upper is designed to mimic the support given by a taped-up ankle. It's made from layers of leno-weave and TPU ribbon that hold tight without weighing athletes down.

