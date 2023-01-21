Ran Carthon Shows Off Kicks at Titans Press Conference

The NFL season is over for most teams, which means it is time for the real work to begin. On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans announced their first big offseason move. The organization formally introduced Ran Carthon as the Titans' new general manager.

Despite only being 41 years old, Carthon has built an impressive resume. After spending a few years in the league, the former player has worked his way up from pro scout to a director of pro personnel to finally the general manager of a team.

Carthon knows this is an opportunity of a lifetime. He is the first black general manager in Titans history and credits the men who have come before him for making it possible. "I'm standing on the shoulders of giants," said Carthon.

There is no doubt that Carthon is the perfect man for the job and will help lead the Titans back to Super Bowl contention. Not only will it be fun to follow Carthon's moves in the front office, but also his kick game.

Carthon rocked a pair of Air Jordan sneakers in his press conference, which immediately caught our attention. Below is everything fans need to know about the old-school hoop shoes Carthon wore on Friday.

Air Jordan 1 Low

A detailed look at Ran Carthon's shoes. © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his introductory press conference, Carthon wore the Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'True Blue Cement' colorway. The low-top lifestyle shoes were released on January 17, 2023, for $110.

Fans can still purchase a pair of the Air Jordan 1 Low 'True Blue Cement' or choose a different colorway in select sizes on Nike's website.

The timing and execution of Carthon's entire outfit was masterful. His ability to match the right suit with a pair of shoes released just days earlier was impressive. Extra points are awarded for the entire ensemble matching the team colors too.

The NFL has turned into a sneakers-driven league where coaches, players, and now front-office executives are expected to show off their kicks. We cannot wait to see what Carthon has planned for the rest of his tenure.

