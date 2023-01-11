Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes

While much of the country's flight travels have been delayed, that did not stop Damian Lillard from taking off on Tuesday night. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard scored 30 points, including an authoritative dunk over Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony.

During the game, Portland wore their new Nike City Edition uniforms. The black and teal threads are inspired by the original carpet at Portland International Airport, and so were Lillard's custom adidas shoes.

Lillard wore his latest signature shoe, the adidas Dame 8, in an unreleased colorway. The custom teal and purple paint job, complete with graphics, was created by Stadium Custom Kicks.

The New York-based company has rapidly expanded in recent years and has worked with stars in the NBA, NFL, and MLB. Fans can check out their website to learn more about the services they provide for athletes and fans.

A detailed look at Damian Lillard's shoes. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The adidas Dame 8 launched in December 2021 for $140. The performance basketball shoe has become a favorite among Lillard's peers in the NBA thanks to its lightweight Bounce cushion and unbeatable traction.

In October 2022, Lillard and adidas launched another sneaker line called the Adidas Dame Certified. The budget-friendly model has a retail price of $95 and is designed to be more affordable without sacrificing any technology.

Lillard is averaging over 27 points and seven assists per game this season. Last night's highlight dunk over Anthony was the exclamation mark on the veteran guard's campaign for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

