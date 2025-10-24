Dawn Staley Called Out Over Fake Air Jordan Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Let's start by establishing the obvious. Dawn Staley is a basketball icon, a legendary coach, a trailblazer for women's sports, and a fashionista. The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach is beyond reproach in the hoops and footwear worlds.
Over the past few years, the sneaker industry has finally realized WNBA players are just as influential (if not more) than their NBA counterparts. So, more signature lines pop up each season. However, Staley was one of the first female players to ever get a signature shoe back during her playing days with Nike.
Staley is a well-documented sneakerhead and is kind enough to share pictures of her sneaker collection with fans on social media. However, that backfired on her yesterday when fans questioned the authenticity of her Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers.
Staley posted pictures of four sneakers: three unreleased colorways of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low and one unreleased colorway of the Jordan Jumpman Jack. Sadly, none of them appear to be authentic. Even worse, some fans tried to dunk on the hoops icon in the replies.
However, Staley clapped back in epic fashion, "What happened? The Qs rejected you and you feel the need to turn your anger towards me?!! I can take because I got that atomic DAWG in me!"
Luckily for real fans, Staley was not done posting on social media. The Gamecocks coach showed love to her former player, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, by posting an unbelievable collection of Nike A'One basketball shoes.
Staley posted a picture of 12 colorways with the caption, "It's @_ajawilson22 SC HOF tonite! Let me see which ones I'm going to match a fit to! I know there are more around here, but these are the ones I could pull out real quick!"
The Nike A'One is Wilson's first signature basketball shoe. The performance model launched earlier this year and sold out in several colorways.
Best of all, more styles are on the way, and Staley will actually be able to wear them on the sidelines next year. Fans can shop the current selection of Wilson's signature basketball shoes at Nike.com.
The University of South Carolina has been an Under Armour partner school in the NCAA since 2007. The partnership expires in June 2026, and South Carolina will officially partner with Nike on July 1, 2027.
As a Nike signature athlete and South Carolina alum, Wilson will play a major role in the partnership. It is stated in the contract that South Carolina players will wear Nike-branded A'ja Wilson signature footwear and apparel, as well as other perks.
Haters thought they caught Staley in a trap, but she dribbled right past them and finished strong at the hoop as always.
