The Top 5 Sneakers Dropping This Week (December 9-13)

It is almost crunch time for the holiday shoppers, and all of the major sneaker brands will soon drop their hottest releases of the season. Judging by the release calendar, this week will be the most important for the most popular kicks hitting shelves.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI has narrowed the list down to the top five shoes dropping this week. None of them will be easy to purchase, but fans can maximize their chances of securing the sneakers with careful planning.

Below is everything shoppers must know about the most popular shoes dropping between December 9-13, 2025.

Nike Kobe 6 Proto 'Jalen Brunson'

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorway. | Nike

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson grabbed fans' attention last spring when he debuted the Nike Kobe 6 "State of Liberty" colorway. Although Nike dropped the landmark's name from the title, the inspiration is clear. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's most popular shoe takes on the Big Apple thanks to Brunson.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 11. Online shoppers can try to buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED'

The Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. | Converse

Just before Thanksgiving, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted the Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' colorway. It is the fifth colorway of his debut hoop shoe to hit shelves.

The Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST Thursday, December 11, 2025. Shoppers can try to buy the ultra-popular sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Converse.com, and at select retailers.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust'

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway. | Reebok

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's first signature Reebok basketball has revitalized the iconic brand. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has dropped in several colorways, only to sell out, get restocked, and sell out again. Hopefully, the 'Midnight Diamond Dust' is easier for fans to purchase.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Midnight Diamond Dust' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 11. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater'

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey's most iconic sneaker returns after 20 years. The Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' celebrates his Hall of Fame accomplishments and baseball heritage with its teal, black, and white colorway.

The Nike Griffey 1 'Freshwater' drops on Friday, December 12. Shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult sizing for $180 and Grade School sizing for $122 on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 11 'Gamma'

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway. | Nike

It has been 12 years since its last drop, but the Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' returns to continue Jordan Brand's holiday tradition. A symbol of championship prestige and NBA nostalgia, it is easily one of Michael Jordan's most beloved sneakers.

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 13. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: adult ($235), big kid ($190), little kid ($105), toddler ($90), and infant ($75) sizes.

