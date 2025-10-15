Nike and A'ja Wilson Unveil "Candy Corn Queen" Halloween Shoes
A'ja Wilson is fresh off one of the most dominant seasons in WNBA history. Wilson earned regular-season and finals MVP honors after leading the Las Vegas Aces to their third championship in four years.
Fans who thought Wilson's dominance did not extend beyond the basketball court are in for a fright. Her first signature Nike basketball shoe has been a smash hit, debuting in dozens of exciting colorways that highlight her personality, history, and accomplishments on the hardwood.
Just in time for Halloween, Nike is dropping a sweet new colorway of Wilson's debut hoop shoe that is sure to excite those of us who love Spooky Season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike A'One "Candy Corn Queen" colorway.
Shopping Information
The Nike A'One "Candy Corn Queen" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 22. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $115 in adult sizes and $100 in big kid sizes exclusively at Nike.com.
Will the Nike A'One "Candy Corn Queen" colorway sell out? It is hard to say. However, there is reason for optimism. Despite these Halloween candy-inspired shoes dropping exclusively at Nike, the drop will not be on the SNKRS app, which usually means it is a wider release.
Athletes and fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the delicious kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites. They are currently priced at $250 in most sizes on StockX, but that is sure to come down after the drop.
Details
Like every colorway of the Nike A'One, the "Candy Corn Queen" colorway utilizes the model's multi-layered upper to create a beautiful blend of colors that tell a fitting story.
The silhouette sports a white upper with a gradient pattern that gradually fades from Chrome Yellow at the toes to Safety Orange in the heels. The Nike Swoosh logos and A'ja signature branding pop off the shoe with a shiny finish like a piece of candy waiting to be unwrapped.
Nike calls Wilson the "Halloween Queen" in the product description. The brand says of the shoes, "It's all-caps kind of excitement when the game's best player gets in her bag full of sweets. This Halloween design is all treat, no tricks, with a sweet gradient that pops across a midsole built for motion and translucent, candy-like textures."
Tech Specs
The "Candy Corn Queen" colorway is tasty, but the Nike A'One is built for getting buckets. Tech specs include a light and breathable mesh upper for speed. Meanwhile, a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot offers optimal energy return.
Extra stability is provided by a midfoot band for optimal arch support and an extended bump along the heel. Lastly, the generative micro-tuned traction pattern helps players like Wilson continue as a lockdown defender.
The 2025 WNBA season is over, but Wilson and Nike are not slowing down. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.