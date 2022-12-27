What Is Kyrie Irving Writing on His Old Nike Shoes?

Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving continues to write confusing messages on his Nike shoes.
After the worst start to the season imaginable, the Brooklyn Nets have not only corrected course but look dominant. Last night, Brooklyn defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to extend their winning streak to nine games (the team's longest run since 2006).

There is no denying the correlation between Kyrie Irving's presence on the court and the team's success. Since serving a seven-game suspension for highly-controversial rhetoric, Irving has owned his opponents. Additionally, Irving has used games as an opportunity to send messages to Nike.

After a year-plus of disagreements and drama, Nike canceled the launch of Irving's final signature sneaker in November. The following month, the American company officially cut ties with the polarizing point guard.

Since then, Irving has worn older models from his signature Nike line with some not-so-subtle customizations. For example, Irving has covered the Swoosh logo with tape and hand-written messages that range from ambiguous to pointed. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes Irving wore in Cleveland.

Nike Kyrie 3

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes.

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes.

During last night's game, Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 3 in an unreleased 'Mamba Mentality' colorway. The red and black colorway was created in 2017 and designed to pay tribute to Irving's mentor, Kobe Bryant.

Irving concealed the Swoosh logos and used a gold pen to write, "Free All of My People... I AM," on the shoe's lateral side. On the medial side, Irving scribbled, "A11even." 

Two dates (or bible verses) and the word "Whiplash" (likely a nod to the movie) were written in silver Sharpie on the midsole. The silver writing is not new. Irving last wore these vintage basketball shoes during a playoff game against the Boston Celtics on May 30, 2021.

Irving's sneaker free agency has gotten off to an odd start. While he has openly pitched to potential business partners, the 7x NBA All-Star has not worn shoes from other brands. When Bryant was a sneaker free agent during the 2002-03 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers legend wore over one hundred shoes from various brands.

Irving is stepping up his game and subliminal messaging against his detractors. We will keep you updated on this intriguing story. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving

