Dwight Howard Is Outside of His Comfort Zone and Loving It

It is impossible to discuss basketball in the 21st century and not invoke Dwight Howard's name. The prodigy center had the weight of the world placed upon his broad shoulders when he bypassed college and was selected as the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Over the years, Howard led the league in defense, rebounding, and blocked shots for large swaths at a time. His dominance resulted in numerous All-NBA honors, All-Star appearances, and an NBA Championship in 2020. Plus, an Olympic gold medal for good measure.

As Howard bides his time until his inevitable induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, he isn't sitting back and relaxing. The 37-year-old is operating outside of his comfort zone. Howard is dominating the T1 League in Taiwan and branching into television endeavors.

Howard is starring in FOX's Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which debuts with a two-hour premiere event on Wednesday, January 4th (8:00-10:00 ET/PT). In the ultimate celebrity social experiment, sixteen all-star contestants from all genres take on and try to survive demanding training exercises led by an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

Last week, I was fortunate enough to speak with Howard about television, basketball, and sneakers. The affable big man is putting himself in new surroundings and has never been more tranquil.

Congratulations on the new show. I watched the first episode this morning and was terrified. Was it scary filming the show?

"It was intense. It was super intense, man. I would say that I never experienced anything like that. It was an amazing experience, but it was hard. I didn't know what to expect going in. But coming out of it, it was the best thing I ever did."

What made it such a great experience?

"Just the fact that we had to sacrifice everything. We only got to take three pairs of underwear. We only had two pairs of clothes, which was our army outfits - one dry suit and one wet suit. That was it.

We were stuck together for 16 days. There was no hotel or fancy amenities that we were used to. We had to be broken to become a team and a family. It was really intense - getting set on fire, tear gas, kidnapped, just all the crazy things you could imagine."

Has it had any impact on your season in Taiwan so far?

"It has, actually. The biggest impact that it's given me, I was able to step out of my comfort zone and come to Taiwan and play basketball here. When a lot of players who played in the NBA for a long time are ready to retire and relax, I believe there is more out there for me.

When I got this opportunity here in Taiwan, I wasn't afraid to just let go and come out here. I think because of what I had to go through on the show, it kind of gave me the mental strength to say, 'You know what? I can go to Taiwan and be everything that God has called me to be.' Because I've been through the toughest test."

I can't wait for people to watch the show. So, you've had a Hall of Fame basketball career but also an illustrious sneaker history. I want to go back to your first adidas contract, which included several signature shoes. What was that like?

"Ah man, it was like a dream come true. I remember being at my house as an 11th grader and creating myself on NBA Live and then looking down and saying, 'What shoe am I going to wear?' and picking out a shoe back then and saying, 'Yo, it would be crazy if I had my own shoes one day.'

Then I end up being with adidas coming out of high school and having my own line of shoes coming out and people purchasing them and giving them to college and high school teams. That was a big blessing. It was like, wow, all my dreams are coming true because I spoke it, and it happened. It was just amazing.

I love that. Then you started working PEAK. How was that experience?

"I was with PEAK for about four or five years, and we came out with some great shoes. I actually had a chance to help design a lot of the shoes. Then I was able to tour Asia and promote the shoes, kind of like what I did with adidas, but with an Asian brand.

It was just amazing to see the shoes develop over time, just like how basketball has grown outside the NBA. But then again, man, just to have my own shoe and have it sold all over the world, and it's not with a big brand like adidas, it was an awesome feeling and an honor to be able to have a shoe that people can actually wear, and I didn't take none of those moments for granted."

You hit sneaker free agency in 2019 and started wearing Kobes. Is it true that you passed up a six-figure contract so you could wear Kobes in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

"Ah, nah (laughs). I don't know where somebody came up with that. I did want to wear my Kobes in the dunk contest because I was doing a tribute for him. But nah, I didn't turn down six figures. I don't think that would have been a smart business idea for myself."

Who has the better sneaker line, Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant?

"Whew. I would say for athletic shoes; I like Kobes. If I was to go play basketball, I would get a pair of Kobes. But if I wanted to chill and dress up with a nice pair of shoes, then I would wear my Jordans. I've actually never worn my Jordans to play basketball. Those have always been the stylish shoes. The Kobe shoes are for hooping."

Last question, what shoes are you wearing off the court right now?

"Jordans. The Jordan 1s are my favorite. That's almost all the shoes I brought out there to Taiwan. I have my Jordan 1s to wear off the court, and then I have my Kobes for on the court. So it's like what we were talking about.

But I have all my Jordan 1s in different colors and styles. They're my favorite to wear with any outfit, any day, no matter what I'm doing. And then for court work, it's just something about how light the Kobes are and how they feel on your feet. Also, because he was my teammate in the Olympics and with the Lakers, it's only right."

