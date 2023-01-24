Dejounte Murray Tells Story Behind New Balance Sneaker Deal

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray recently appeared on the popular basketball podcast All The Smoke. The hosts, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, are two former NBA veterans who never shy away from sensitive subjects.

Throughout the roughly 90-minute interview, Murray spoke about his upbringing, professional career, and much more. Of course, our focus is on the three-minute segment discussing Murray's sneaker deal with New Balance.

Murray signed a multi-year contract with New Balance in November 2019 and has become one of the brand's seven signature athletes in the NBA. When asked about the business relationship, Murray gave a candid answer.

"I was with Nike my first three years. Then obviously, year three, I got hurt. Nike offered me something. But you know how they get down if you're not one of the guys."

Murray explained how New Balance reached out to his representation, eager to learn more about the budding All-Star. "I'm loyal, bro. They was loyal to me, and they were not even paying me a dollar or sending me no merch. Like they was loyal to me, they were showing they want me - while I was hurt."

New Balance's vision for Murray made a strong impression on the guard during his recovery from a torn ACL. "We (New Balance) want you to represent our brand. Like, we want you to be a big part of it like Kawhi (Leonard)," recounted Murray.

The brand continued to reach out throughout Murray's recovery and eventually started delivering a lot of gear to Murray. "I told Rich (Paul), 'Bro, I want to go with New Balance.' You know what I'm saying?"

Murray elaborated, "I want to be different. I don't want to follow no trends. Never been the guy to follow no trends, no waves. I'm like, we going to turn New Balance up. I sign with New Balance and the whole city in New Balance. The whole hood in New Balance. My whole family in New Balance. Everywhere I go, I see people in New Balance."

Jackson said New Balance had "some dope ****, especially with them colorways." Murray agreed and added, "But they also got some designers that came from Nike, adidas, and all them other brands. They're just putting it all together."

The entire interview was enlightening for fans who want to learn more about Murray and the life of an NBA player. The full episode can be found on the All The Smoke YouTube account.

Murray said he has never been a person to ride waves, but there is no denying the massive momentum building behind New Balance. The brand has assembled a star-studded cast of athletes and dressed them in some of the hottest sneakers to drop in some time. The future is bright for New Balance basketball.

