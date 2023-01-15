Kawhi Leonard Teases Clippers Colorway of New Balance Shoes

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their climb up the Western Conference standings with a win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon. Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard stood out thanks to his 30-point performance and new shoes.

Since signing a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with New Balance, Leonard has enjoyed a successful signature sneaker line. Throughout this season, Leonard has played in his second signature model, the New Balance Kawhi II.

Since launching early last year, over ten colorways of the New Balance Kawhi II have dropped. Hopefully, there might be more on the way. During Sunday's game in Los Angeles, Leonard debuted an unreleased colorway in Clippers colors.

The FitWeave Lite upper was dressed in blue, while red New Balance branding popped off the heel clip. The sneaker sat on a wavy white FuelCell midsole, enhanced with an energy-returning performance plate.

New Balance Kawhi II

A detailed look at Kawhi Leonard's shoes. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Due to popular demand, Leonard's shoes have sold out on the New Balance website. However, some colorways are still available online at select retailers.

New Balance has not been shy about marketing the face of their star-studded basketball roster. Shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, Leonard starred in commercials that declared, "This is his city."

More recently, Leonard had a surprise appearance at the end of a video for the NB TWO WXY v3. Additionally, the soft-spoken star cut up with New Balance brand ambassador and rapper Jack Harlow in a commercial.

The future is bright for the Boston-based brand thanks to its hooper-approved basketball shoes and exciting marketing campaigns. We cannot wait to see what is next for Leonard and New Balance.

