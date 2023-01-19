First Look at the New Balance Fresh Foam BB

Skip to main content

New Balance Unveils First-Ever Fresh Foam Basketball Shoe

The launch of the New Balance Fresh Foam BB basketball shoe coincides with an NBA game in Paris.
  • Author:
  Publish date:

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA will go global once again. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will face off in Paris, France. The Boston-based brand New Balance is not letting the international platform go to waste.

Earlier this morning, New Balance introduced its newest basketball shoe - the New Balance Fresh Foam BB. The performance model is the first-ever basketball shoe with New Balance's proprietary Fresh Foam technology.

Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine will be the first New Balance signature athlete to debut the shoes on the court. The 'Paris' colorway features a blue upper, white laces, and multi-color detailing capped off with LaVine's jersey number (8) on the tongues.

New Balance Fresh Foam BB

View of blue and white New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at the New Balance Fresh Foam BB.

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB 'Paris' colorway will release in limited quantities on Friday, January 20, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Athletes and fans in North America can try their luck at the limited release on the New Balance website.

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB is a mid-cut silhouette built to help keep players feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the entire game. It features a full-length Fresh Foam X midsole, a lightweight unblown EVA lateral cage, and an engineered FitWeave Lite upper. According to New Balance, the model combines innovation and ultimate comfort.

All eyes will be on LaVine as he introduces the world to New Balance's latest creation later today. New Balance has been riding a massive wave of popularity in performance and lifestyle shoes in recent years, and today will only heighten the excitement surrounding the brand.

