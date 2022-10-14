Derrick Rose's Adidas Shoes are Back and Better Than Ever

At 34 years old, Derrick Rose's peak athleticism is behind him. However, the New York Knicks point guard is smarter than ever. The 3x NBA All-Star relies less on highlight dunks and more on savvy moves.

Even though Rose's game has evolved, fans can still reminisce on his glory days with the Chicago Bulls. In 2011, the Chicago native led his hometown team to the Eastern Conference Finals and pushed Miami Heat's 'Big Three' to a five-game series.

Adidas kept Rose looking fresh during his MVP season with a classic pair of hoop shoes. Now the fan-favorite AdiZero 1.5 is back in new and familiar colorways with important updates. Below is everything sneakerheads need to know about the upgraded hoop shoes.

Adidas AdiZero Rose 1.5 Restomod

The Adidas AdiZero Rose 1.5 Restomod in the 'Royal Blue' colorway. Adidas

The Adidas AdiZero Rose 1.5 Restomod is essentially the same shoe Rose wore during his early career. However, there are important technology upgrades.

Now there is a Lightstrike midsole for ultra-lightweight cushioning and a Puremotion outsole for superior grip. According to Adidas, the shoes built for one of the fastest players are now lighter than ever.

Currently, three colorways are available on the Adidas website. Fans can purchase the Adidas AdiZero Rose 1.5 Restomod for $160 in adult sizes. These classic Adidas basketball shoes look good on and off the court.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about Rose's retro shoes and everything else Adidas has planned for the upcoming NBA season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

