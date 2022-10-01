Donovan Mitchell's New Adidas Shoes Drop Today

Now that all the trade drama is behind him, NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell can focus on playing and winning games. When Mitchell suits up for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, he will be wearing his newest Adidas shoes.

Mitchell has been with Adidas since July 2017. Over the past five years, the two partners have built a stellar sneaker legacy for the young guard. Somehow, they have outdone themselves with Mitchell's fourth shoe, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4.

Mitchell actually debuted the shoes last spring when he was still playing for the Utah Jazz. Since then, some sneakerheads overseas have been able to get their hands on Mitchell's newest kicks ahead of their scheduled release date. Luckily for fans, the shoes are now available for purchase everywhere.

Adidas D.O.N. ISSUE #4

View of the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4. Adidas

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 was released today, October 1, 2022. Fans can choose from four different colorways on the Adidas website. The retail price is $120 for adult sizes.

According to Adidas, the performance basketball shoes are built for the game's fastest, most dynamic scorers. The designers combined Ultralight Lightstrike cushioning with a LIGHTLOCK upper for a snug fit. Additionally, Mitchell's Spida logo and signature graphics appear on the shoe.

Fans flock to Mitchell's shoes because they are performance beasts that also offer versatility off the court. Of course, it does not hurt that Mitchell is a walking highlight reel. Consumers can expect several more colorways of the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 to drop over the next year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

