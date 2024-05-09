Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers Dropping in "Rattlesnake" Colorway
Much to the chagrin of the sneaker community, the Phoenix Suns season came to an early conclusion. That means we see a lot less of two Nike signature athletes - Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
However, that will not stop the brand from supplying athletes and fans with fresh new colorways of their player's signature sneakers. Suns guard and 4x NBA All-Star Devin Booker's debut hoop shoe is going strong with another unique colorway, the 'Rattlesnake,' that pays homage to the Valley of the Sun.
The Nike Book 1 will soon hit shelves in the "Rattlesnake" colorway. Below is an official campaign image from Foot Locker's Instagram account and a breakdown of how to buy the basketball sneakers before they sell out.
The Nike Book 1 "Rattlesnake" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 11. Online shoppers can purchase the kicks for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The "Rattlesnake" colorway sports an all-white upper, midsole, outsole, and laces. A strong contrast is provided by the snake-inspired pattern emblazoned on the Nike Swoosh logos. Lastly, Booker's signature logo and the insoles feature a shade of burnt orange to complete the desert-themed aesthetic.
Booker's first signature sneaker has been met with mixed reviews due to its stylistic design. Some fans have lamented the fact that Booker debuted so many OG-inspired player-exclusive colorways on the court while consumers are left with more modern styles of the hoop shoe. Even Booker commented on the drama during the season.
However, no one can deny the performance technology of the Nike Book 1. The model contains a top-loaded Zoom Air unit inside a soft, full-length foam midsole. Meanwhile, the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic shank plate provides stability, and the multidirectional, Herringbone-like outsole pattern gives sticky traction.
With the Suns out of the NBA Playoffs, it makes the postseason a little less exciting for the sneaker community. Luckily, Booker's signature Nike line is always guaranteed to stir up debate. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
