Adidas x Fear of God Basketball Shoes Are Just $54 Online

All hoopers and sneakerheads have an opinion on the adidas x Fear of God partnership. In an era when so many sneaker brands are relying on retro models from their catalogs, Fear of God Athletics looked to the future with a super minimalist design language.

Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God Athletics, teamed up with adidas in 2020. Their partnership featured several polarizing basketball apparel and footwear collaborations. Although the partnership officially ends at the end of 2025, the new Fear of God Athletics Basketball III will still launch in 2026.

With the partnership winding down, online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball shoes at a massive discount online.

Shopping Information

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball "Wonder Oxide" colorway. | Fear of God Athletics

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball shoes are marked down from $180 to $54 (70% off) online at fearofgod.com. Online shoppers can choose from three discounted colorways: Wonder Oxide, Ash Pearl, and Trace Green.

Additionally, the popular Ash Silver colorway is marked down from $190 to $80 (50% off). Lastly, the two Derrick Rose colorways (Hi and Lo) are available at retail price on the brand's website.

Super frugal sneakerheads might be able to find the performance basketball shoes for even less on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Tech Specs

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball "Ash Pearl" colorway. | Fear of God Athletics

Tech specs for the model include a premium suede upper that offers a luxurious feel, while monofilament stripes complete the breathable fit.

The Lightstrike midsole provides lightweight cushioning and responsiveness. It sits atop a sculpted translucent rubber outsole. Embossed adidas logos and Fear of God branding provide an extravagant touch to the minimalist basketball shoe.

Lastly, a TPU shank delivers dynamic propulsion, while the durable rubber outsole ensures multidirectional traction. The sneakers' premium suede upper reinforces Fear of God's signature.

Details

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball "Trace Green" colorway. | Fear of God Athletics

Lorenzo's vision of the adidas x Fear of God Athletics partnership overtaking Jordan Brand never came to fruition. But athletes and fans cannot fault the designer for lack of effort.

In addition to the Rose colorways, fans can expect to see Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, 5-star prospect Caleb Holt, and professional basketball player Frank Jackson rocking the shoes on the court this winter.

