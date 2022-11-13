DK Metcalf Wears Classic Adidas Shoes before Seahawks Game

Skip to main content

DK Metcalf Wears Iconic Adidas Shoes in Germany

DK Metcalf wore classic Adidas shoes before the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Bucs in Germany.
Week 10 of the NFL season is already off to a roaring start. This morning in Germany, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16. The Seahawks came up just short against one of the better defenses in the league.

However, that did not stop wide receiver DK Metcalf from snagging six receptions for 71 yards and getting off a fire pregame outfit. Thanks to the Seahawks' social media team, we have a picture of Metcalf rocking a Canadian tuxedo and a pair of classic Adidas sneakers.

For most of us, pulling off jeans, a denim shirt, and a matching trench coat would be impossible. The silver lining is that Metcalf proved that not all sneakers must be highly-expensive. Learn more about his old-school Adidas shoes below.

Adidas Stan Smith

White and navy Adidas shoe.

View of the Adidas Stan Smith.

Metcalf wore Adidas Stan Smith shoes in a white and navy colorway. Fans can easily purchase a pair of the old-school kicks on the Adidas website for $76 in adult sizing.

Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been around for over 50 years and maintain popularity with every generation. It is fitting that Metcalf wore a pair of the German company's most recognizable shoes while playing in Munich.

Everyone has their own fashion style (as evidenced by Metcalf's pregame outfit), but Adidas Stan Smith shoes are applicable to any wardrobe. We still have plenty of football remaining this week, so stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite players wear on and off the field.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf shake hands.
