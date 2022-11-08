Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Honors Lil Wayne with Pregame Outfit

Skip to main content
Patrick Queen Honors Lil Wayne Before Ravens Game

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen honored rapper Lil Wayne before the NFL Monday Night Football game.
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen honored rapper Lil Wayne before the NFL Monday Night Football game.

Week 9 of the NFL season ended with a bang. The action culminated in an exciting Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. The Ravens shut down the Saints 27-13, thanks in part to their stellar defense.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen recorded five solo tackles and one pass deflection. The game was a homecoming for Queen, a Louisiana native and LSU Tigers legend.

Before the game, Queen paid tribute to another Louisiana icon - Lil Wayne. Queen wore a vintage Lil Wayne shirt and rare Air Jordan sneakers. Below is everything fans need to know about Queen's pregame kicks.

Off-White x Air Jordan 4

Sail Jordan 4 shoes.

View of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4.

Queen wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 in the 'Sail' colorway. The shoes were initially released in July 2020 for $200. They now have an average resale price of $1,629, according to StockX.

These are the same kicks Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard wore two weeks ago. They were designed as part of a collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand. 

Sure, they are women's shoes, but many men get the proper size and wear them anyway. They feature a high-quality leather upper. The light blue Jumpman logo on the tongue sets off the all-sail shoe.

Let us know on Twitter what you think about Queen's pregame fit. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

