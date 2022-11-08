Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Honors Lil Wayne with Pregame Outfit

Week 9 of the NFL season ended with a bang. The action culminated in an exciting Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. The Ravens shut down the Saints 27-13, thanks in part to their stellar defense.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen recorded five solo tackles and one pass deflection. The game was a homecoming for Queen, a Louisiana native and LSU Tigers legend.

Before the game, Queen paid tribute to another Louisiana icon - Lil Wayne. Queen wore a vintage Lil Wayne shirt and rare Air Jordan sneakers. Below is everything fans need to know about Queen's pregame kicks.

Off-White x Air Jordan 4

View of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4. Nike

Queen wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 in the 'Sail' colorway. The shoes were initially released in July 2020 for $200. They now have an average resale price of $1,629, according to StockX.

These are the same kicks Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard wore two weeks ago. They were designed as part of a collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand.

Sure, they are women's shoes, but many men get the proper size and wear them anyway. They feature a high-quality leather upper. The light blue Jumpman logo on the tongue sets off the all-sail shoe.

