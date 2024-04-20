Donovan Mitchell Debuts 6th Adidas Sneaker in NBA Playoffs
Every sneaker brand is making the most out of the first day of the NBA Playoffs. Many players are debuting new colorways, but only a select few All-Stars are unveiling new signature sneakers. Donovan Mitchell is one of these exclusive few.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Playoffs series on Saturday afternoon. Cavaliers' guard Donovan Mitchell has teamed up with adidas to officially debut his sixth signature sneaker.
The sneaker community got its first look at Mitchell's newest hoop shoe at an adidas brand event during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Earlier today, the Cavaliers' social media shared a detailed look at the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 in the "Camp" colorway. Check out the Cavs' social media post below for a video of the colorful kicks.
Adidas has not yet provided any information on Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker. We will have to wait closer to the official launch to learn the release date, tech specs, and pricing.
However, we do know that the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 is arriving ahead of schedule. Mitchell debuted his fifth signature sneaker in a customized cleat version for the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game last July. The hoop shoe was eventually released a few months later, in October.
Mitchell has the third-longest active signature sneaker line among adidas athletes (behind Damian Lillard and James Harden). The brand has built its NBA roster around several dynamic guards, and its strategy is paying off in the playoffs.
