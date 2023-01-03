Donovan Mitchell Goes Off in Spider-Man Adidas Shoes

There is never a dull moment in the NBA. In an otherwise routine regular season game on a Sunday night in early January, Donovan Mitchell made history. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls in overtime, thanks to an unforgettable performance by their All-Star guard.

Mitchell scored 71 points, the most by a player in 17 years. The last time an NBA player scored 71+ points was Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance on January 22, 2006. Mitchell did it all in his newly-released four signature adidas shoe.

Just as the shoes Bryant wore in 2006 became synonymous with his epic performance, Mitchell's shoes will forever be linked to last night's game. Below is everything fans need to know about the adidas D.O.N. Issue #4.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

A detailed look at Donovan Mitchell's shoes. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Mitchell wore the adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 in the 'Spider Gwen' colorway. The colorway has been released in children's sizes and is currently on sale for $44 on the adidas website.

Unfortunately for most fans, the eye-catching shoes have not yet been released in adult sizes. Mitchell's fourth signature shoe launched in October 2022 for $120 and can now be purchased for half-price in most colorways online.

Mitchell's nickname is "Spida," which helps explain the logo on the tongue and the rare colorway. The shoes were designed as part of a collaboration with Marvel, and they feature graphics inspired by the upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The white, black, pink, and blue shoes are a nod to the movie's main character Gwen Stacy. Even fans unfamiliar with the popular film franchise can appreciate the technology used in these performance basketball shoes.

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 featured a Lightlock upper for a snug fit coupled with a Lightstrike cushion that won't weigh athletes down. The rubber outsole contains a spiral traction pattern designed to generate traction for the most powerful players.

It is only January, and Mitchell is already playing a playoff level. We cannot wait to see what the All-Star guard and adidas have in store for the reason of the season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

