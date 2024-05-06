Drake Dropping New Nike Sneakers Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef
It was Paul Atreides in Dune who said, "I see a holy war spreading across the universe like unquenchable fire." The same analogy can be applied to the hip-hop landscape as Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef continues to escalate and get more personal with each new diss track.
While most of us wake up each day and check social media for the latest hate-fueled song between the two contemporaries, Drake's sneaker empire continues to grow unabated.
Since Drake and Nike launched NOCTA in 2022, the two collaborative partners have proved formidable. Athletes and fans have been treated to a wide range of sneakers and apparel designed for life's biggest moments. Soon, the sneaker community will get another new drop from Drake in the midst of his messiest and most public battle.
The Nike x NOCTA Hot Step 2 is releasing in the highly anticipated 'White' colorway just in time for spring and summer. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the release information for what could become this summer's hottest shoe.
The Nike x NOCTA Hot Step 2 'White' colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the lifestyle shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, the NOCTA website, and at select retailers.
According to the product description, the second installment of Drake's signature Hot Step line features a white synthetic leather upper with a reflective finish. Other notable design elements include a unique eyestay and the NOCTA signature sockliner.
Beyond the aesthetics, the shoe touts quality technology. The Nike design team utilized textile webbing for lace lockdown. Meanwhile, the white and gold rubber outsole contains G-Tek technology, with the NOCTA North Stars providing the finishing touches to the colorway.
We have no idea where the beef between the two rappers will go next, but for Drake, his budding footwear empire with Nike is business as usual. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Drake debuted his latest sneakers in the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team's film room.