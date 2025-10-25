Blue Jays Fans Were Not Happy to See Drake at Game 1 of World Series
Toronto's faithful came out to support their team in Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers, and that unfortunately included world-famous rapper Drake.
The Toronto-born musician showed up to Rogers Centre on Friday night to cheer on his MLB team, flashing a bedazzled Blue Jays chain in a video he posted from a VIP suite. "What up what up," Drake said. "Live from the World Series, on my birthday, you see the whole city came out tonight. Shoutout to the Jays, we're down right now but we've been here before."
Many Blue Jays fans immediately feared the worst: the notorious Drake curse. In the latest iteration of the curse, Drake infamously bet $1 million on the Maple Leafs during the NHL playoffs earlier this year and saw his team crash out in Game 7 of the semifinal series against the Panthers.
While some may believe the curse isn't actually real after the Drake-favored Raptors finally won the NBA championship in 2019, Blue Jays fans still weren't enthused to see a long-maligned Canadian sports anti-hero like Drake show up to the game:
Thankfully, Drake didn't publicly reveal any seven-figure bets on the Jays in this year's Fall Classic—yet.
The Blue Jays and Dodgers were tied 2-2 at the top of the sixth inning, until Toronto broke the game wide open with an offensive onslaught and now lead 11-2.